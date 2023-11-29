Muscogee Co. Sheriff receives invitation to Rosalynn Carter private funeral in Plains

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM- The funeral for Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter will be on Nov. 29 in Plains, and a Columbus official with a special connection to the Carter family received an invitation to attend.

Sheriff Greg Countryman along with a few of his deputies with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office plan to head to Plains for the funeral service of Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

“She lived a great life. She was a magnificent woman, and she was an angel of a woman,” he said.

Countryman was born in Plains, Georgia, the hometown of Rosalynn and Former President Jimmy Carter.

He said he lived there for two years until his family moved to Columbus. However, he would visit his Grandmother every summer who he said lived less than one mile from the Carter’s.

“I would go to my grandmother’s house. Sitting outside and shelling peas and doing chores out in the front yard with them. We would see the Secret Service. We would see them riding their bikes, and they had the Secret Service behind them,” Countryman said.

Countryman’s grandmother, Annie Ruth Jackson was friends with Rosalynn Carter. She even wrote the foreword in his grandmother’s cookbook entitled “SoulFood Cookbook.

He said his grandmother had the chance to showcase her cooking skills during Jimmy Carter’s first presidential campaign.

“A lot of people in Plains, they recognized my mother’s cooking. She had the privilege of when he was running for president to do some of the cooking there at some of the events in Plains, GA.”

Countryman says due to scheduling conflicts he may not be able to attend in person, but he believes the funeral will be well attended.

“Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter touched so many people, and I think you will see how many people they touched tomorrow. And so people will be there in person and in spirit if they can’t be there.

The funeral service will be held at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains at 11 a.m. and is closed to the public.

Following the funeral, there will be a walking procession through downtown Plains to the Carter home where Roslynn will be laid to rest.

Scott Babinowich with the National Park Service, said there will be road closures for the procession. Below is a map of the closures to expect.

Sample HTML block Carter Procession Closure Map by cookiespiffey21 on Scribd

The burial ceremony is also closed to the public, but Babinowich encouraged the public to also visit the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park which includes the Plains High School Visitor Center to learn more about Rosalynn and the Carter family.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.