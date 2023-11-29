Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Pine Mountain Christmas parade moved to new date due to weather

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual Pine Mountain Christmas Parade is being rescheduled due to expected inclement weather.

The annual Pine Mountain Christmas Parade is being moved to Saturday, December 9 at 2 p.m.

“Our traditional Christmas parade is a cherished event meant for enjoyment and creating lasting memories,” said Julia Keating, Executive Director of Pine Mountain Tourism Association. “While the decision to reschedule was made with consideration, our priority is to ensure it’s a fun and safe experience. We encourage everyone planning to participate to join us on Saturday, Dec. 9. Additionally, with this extra time, we hope to welcome even more attendees to the festivities.”

Downtown Pine Mountain is hosting a “Merry Sip & Shop Nights.” Select retailers will extend their hours from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 23, offering unique gifts and complimentary hot chocolate, coffee, and hot cider.

For further information about the event or Light Up Pine Mountain, contact Anthony McKee at (06-663-4111.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamel Z. Johnson
Opelika man arrested for multiple crimes including identity theft in Auburn
Joshua Mata-Hernandez
Auburn man facing terrorist threat charge following social media post
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
‘This time I’m for real’: Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular’s last year
‘This time I’m for real’: Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular’s last year
Car Crash
Roads back open after multi-vehicle crash on Alabama 26 near U.S. 431

Latest News

‘This time I’m for real’: Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular’s last year
‘This time I’m for real’: Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular’s last year
City of Auburn to send children’s letters to the North Pole
Columbus Police Department to donate check to Special Olympics Georgia
Sales increase for businesses in downtown Auburn for Iron Bowl weekend
Sales increase for businesses in downtown Auburn for Iron Bowl weekend