Pine Mountain Christmas parade moved to new date due to weather

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual Pine Mountain Christmas Parade is being rescheduled due to expected inclement weather.

The annual Pine Mountain Christmas Parade is being moved to Saturday, December 9 at 2 p.m.

“Our traditional Christmas parade is a cherished event meant for enjoyment and creating lasting memories,” said Julia Keating, Executive Director of Pine Mountain Tourism Association. “While the decision to reschedule was made with consideration, our priority is to ensure it’s a fun and safe experience. We encourage everyone planning to participate to join us on Saturday, Dec. 9. Additionally, with this extra time, we hope to welcome even more attendees to the festivities.”

Downtown Pine Mountain is hosting a “Merry Sip & Shop Nights.” Select retailers will extend their hours from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 23, offering unique gifts and complimentary hot chocolate, coffee, and hot cider.

For further information about the event or Light Up Pine Mountain, contact Anthony McKee at (06-663-4111.

