Public forum held to discuss Lakebottom Park trail changes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Changes to a popular park and trail in Columbus are coming soon - but public input is needed before the final plan is drafted.

The changes are happening in Midtown Columbus at Lakebottom Park - where many people go to walk and play.

Developers and stakeholders are in the planning stages, that’s why there was a public forum on Tuesday evening.

The non-profit organization, Dragonfly Trail Network, has worked with the city since 2016 to incorporate multipurpose trails throughout Columbus. Next on the master plan is the Lakebottom Park trail which will be one of three phases of what’s called the “Midtown Connector.”

The gravel trail in Lakebottom Park that goes along Cherokee Avenue could be making space for a multi-use trail soon - connecting the park to the Fall Line Trace and MLK Jr. trails.

“Of all the proposals, this one seems to be the one that makes sense and I look forward to using it for the next ten years,” said Ed Burdeshaw of Columbus.

Let’s break it down for you. There are three proposed sections that will be changed, starting from 13th Street, along Cherokee Avenue and then Garrard Street.

“What we’re proposing through Lakebottom is that we would bump out the curb and that gives a little bit extra space, we’ll keep the parallel parking... But then that would allow us to have a ten-foot wide concrete trail,” said Becca Zajac with Dragonfly Trails Network. “We could put landscaping in there and the gravel that people are accustomed to in Lakebottom.”

The Lakebottom Park trail is one of three changes that will happen in midtown - but before moving forward, organizers want to hear pros and cons from those who use it most.

Neighbors Maggie Whatley and Kristina Gallagher - who use the park daily - both like the idea that Lakebottom Park will be a part of the protected trails.

“People move very quickly along Cherokee so knowing that there’s maybe some changes that could slow the traffic down and making it safer to be in the area is surprising to me and I’m excited to see that change potentially come,” said Maggie Whatley.

A concern brought up Tuesday night was the width of the gravel path.

“It’s not going to be wide enough, I think there’s going to be some complaints about that,” said Brad Turner.

The next forum is this Thursday at the bandshell in Lakebottom Park. There’s not timeline or budget to share at this time because developers are waiting to hear from the public.

