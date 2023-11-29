Rain and Storms Incoming This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We saw the coldest night so far this season overnight, with lows well into the 20s areawide. With sunny skies and dry conditions today, temperatures will quickly warm, reaching highs some 30 degrees higher than overnight lows, into the mid to upper 50s. After another light freeze tonight with lows in the low 30s, the weather will start to change tomorrow and especially into the weekend.

One more dry day is in store for Thursday, but clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. Rainfall should hold off until Friday morning, but after that, periods of showers and thunderstorms will be in the offing through the weekend before a cold front finally ends the rainfall threat early Monday. The air will become rapidly more humid on Friday as well. With the high-octane moisture in place, heavy rainfall is a threat, especially Friday into Saturday. A few storms on Friday and Saturday may also be strong. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal (1 out of 5) risk of severe weather on Friday west of a Waverly to Opelika to Omaha to Fort Gaines line in our viewing area, but widespread or higher-end severe weather doesn’t appear likely.

With the increased moisture around, highs over the weekend outside the rain and storms will be around 70 degrees, while lows will only reach the lower 60s. Temperatures return back to near or a little below early December averages next week behind the cold front.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.