Rainy Weather on the Way Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The coldest of mornings looks to have passed, with gradually warming morning lows heading into this weekend. Waking up Thursday morning, a majority of locations look to be in the low-30, however some of our cooler spots could get into the upper-20s.

Temperatures Overnight (WTVM Weather)

Thursday expect mostly sunny skies to start the day before more clouds begin to roll into the Valley, with afternoon temperatures reaching the low-60s. The weather pattern looks to change on Friday when showers and some storms look to begin early Friday morning. Friday the Storm Prediction Center has put portions on the Valley under a 1/5 risk of severe weather, meaning some storms could produce gusty winds; but overall, the threat for severe weather remains low.

Rain Coverage (WTVM Weather)

Rain and some storms are likely at times on both Friday and Saturday which may put a damper on some of those holiday events occurring around the Valley this weekend. Scattered showers and some storms look to be around Sunday, with decreasing rain coverage on Monday. After the cold front moves through the Valley on Monday, drier conditions are in store Tuesday through Thursday.

Afternoon Temperatures (WTVM Weather)

Temperatures heading into this weekend will gradually warm in to the upper-60s to low-70s Saturday and Sunday, with cooler temperatures to follow after the cold front moves through the region.

