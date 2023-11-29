Spotify announces top 10 artists, songs, albums of the year with 2023 Wrapped

(Gray News) - Taylor Swift is “the man.”

Spotify released its 2023 Wrapped on Wednesday, listing the top 10 global artists, songs, and albums of the year.

Swift is Spotify’s No. 1 global artist of 2023, with more than 26 billion streams this year.

She also is the top artist in the United States, as well as having several albums and songs in the top 10.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is the top global song of the year with more than 1.6 billion streams.

Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” is the top global album of the year.

“The Joe Rogan Experience” took the top spot for global podcast of the year.

Spotify users can now access their own 2023 Wrapped, where they can see their personal yearly metrics of their top artists, albums, songs, and podcasts.

Here are the complete lists from Spotify’s 2023 Wrapped:

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

1. Taylor Swift

2. Bad Bunny

3. The Weeknd

4. Drake

5. Peso Pluma

6. Feid

7. Travis Scott

8. SZA

9. Karol G

10. Lana Del Rey

Most-Streamed Artists in the U.S.

1. Taylor Swift

2. Drake

3. Morgan Wallen

4. The Weeknd

5. Bad Bunny

6. 21 Savage

7. SZA

8. Zach Bryan

9. Kanye West

10. Peso Pluma

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

1. “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

2. “Kill Bill” by SZA

3. “As It Was” by Harry Styles

4. “Seven (feat. Latto)” by Jung Kook

5. “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma

6. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

7. “Creepin’ (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)” by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage

8. “Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)” by Rema, Selena Gomez

9. “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″ by Bizarrap, Shakira

10. “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift

Most-Streamed Songs in the U.S.

1. “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen

2. “Kill Bill” by SZA

3. “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

4. “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma

5. “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2″ by PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

6. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

7. “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan

8. “You Proof” by Morgan Wallen

9. “Creepin’ (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)” by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage

10. “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

1. “Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny

2. “Midnights” by Taylor Swift

3. “SOS” by SZA

4. “Starboy” by The Weeknd

5. “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” by KAROL G

6. “One Thing At A Time” by Morgan Wallen

7. “Lover” by Taylor Swift

8. “HEROES & VILLAINS” by Metro Boomin

9. “GÉNESIS” by Peso Pluma

10. “Harry’s House” by Harry Styles

Most-Streamed Albums in the U.S.

1. “One Thing At A Time” by Morgan Wallen

2. “SOS” by SZA

3. “Midnights” by Taylor Swift

4. “HEROES & VILLAINS” by Metro Boomin

5. “Dangerous: The Double Album” by Morgan Wallen

6. “Lover” by Taylor Swift

7. “Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny

8. “folklore” by Taylor Swift

9. “GÉNESIS” by Peso Pluma

10. “Starboy” by The Weeknd

Top Podcasts Globally

1. “The Joe Rogan Experience”

2. “Call Her Daddy”

3. “Huberman Lab”

4. “anything goes with emma chamberlain”

5. “On Purpose with Jay Shetty”

6. “Crime Junkie”

7. “This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von”

8. “Serial Killers”

9. “The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett”

10. “TED Talks Daily”

Top Podcasts in the U.S.

1. “The Joe Rogan Experience”

2. “Call Her Daddy”

3. “Crime Junkie”

4. “This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von”

5. “The Daily”

6. “Huberman Lab”

7. “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard”

8. “SmartLess”

9. “Up First”

10. “anything goes with emma chamberlain”

