Woman rescues dog with jug stuck on its head

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KPRC) - A dog in Texas is now named Jughead after the stray got a jug stuck on its head.

A woman spent a month trying to trap him to help him and it finally paid off.

Jughead and his friend, Red, were caught by Teri Goodnight, who has been trapping dogs to rescue them in Montgomery County, Texas, for about three years.

“We took wire cutters and cut all the way around it and pulled it off of his head. So this was the only way that he was able to eat and drink or see,” Goodnight said.

She was first alerted to Jughead’s situation on Oct. 26.

“We didn’t know. We thought he couldn’t breathe. We didn’t know there was an opening at the other end so it became high priority to get him caught but then we realized he could breathe, he could eat, he could drink but I still wasn’t going to give up on him,” she said.

The jug on the dog’s head was actually a cat feeder.

“He was an opportunistic eater. The food was on the porch and he helped himself to it and got his head stuck in the container on Oct. 21, and it’s been an everyday effort to try and get him since then,” Goodnight said.

Goodnight says she “cried for 10 minutes” after she caught him.

“I was relieved it was over.“ she said.

Goodnight says saving Jughead is rewarding and she hopes to continue helping others in similar situations.

Jughead and Red are now in the care of the East Texas Hoof and Paw Animal Rescue.

“These two had a foster. They are now with a rescue so they will be vetted and adopted out and go to loving homes and not have to be street dogs anymore,” Goodnight said.

