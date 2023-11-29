WTVM Editorial 11/29/23: Toys Are Important

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After Thanksgiving, our thoughts naturally turn to holiday gift-giving. We enjoy making sure our loved ones get something meaningful for the holidays.

It’s also time for WTVM’s Holiday Toy Drive.

Your donations of new, unwrapped toys will make sure the neediest children in our area get at least one toy...and that can make a big difference in their lives.

The American Academy of Pediatrics’ research shows age-appropriate toys have a very positive effect on a child’s view of themselves. As they play, children explore ideas and imagine possibilities, all of which helps kids socialize. Playing with dolls can encourage empathy.

Even simple stuffed animals and blocks can improve problem solving and hand-eye coordination - always important for child development. But most of all, toys are fun, and every child needs one!

WTVM’s Holiday Toy Drive partners - and most importantly YOU - can make that happen.

Between now and December 6th, please drop off a new, unwrapped toy at Son’s Chevy in Columbus, or Son’s Ford in Auburn. Our other partners, Battery Source, and Gil’s Auto will also have donation boxes at all of their locations.

Then, on December 6th, WTVM will host a special one-day, drive-thru, drop-off event, when you can bring your donated toys to our station, at 1909 Wynnton Road.

The toys will be distributed by Valley Rescue Mission and the Division of Family and Childrens’ Services, who will make sure children at risk of a toy-less Christmas will be surprised and delighted to get your special gift of generosity.

And we all know generosity is contagious!

As kids grow, they learn the true meaning of the season: the importance of giving and the goodwill it creates.

As we celebrate our 70th station anniversary, all of us at WTVM want you to know we appreciate you - and your unending support of our station and our community projects.

Your kindness and holiday spirit make all the difference. Thank you!

