2023 holiday events across central Alabama
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The holiday season is right around the corner and many across our area are getting into the holiday spirit.
We’re compiling a list of parades, tree lightings, donation opportunities, and more.
Parades
- Auburn Christmas Parade
- Enterprise Christmas Parade
- Montgomery Christmas Parade
- Prattville’s annual Christmas Parade
- Opelika’s Snopelika Parade & Tree Lighting
- Opp Christmas parade
- Selma’s “City of Lights” parade
- The Shoppes at EastChase “All is Bright” holiday parade
Tree lightings
- Alabama Capitol Christmas Tree lighting
- Alabama State University’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Prattville’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
Family-friendly events
- Notasulga holiday events
- Chili Country Christmas in Brundidge
- Christmas on the River in Demopolis
- Holidays at Montgomery Whitewater
- Holiday Candlelight Tours at the Governor’s Mansion
- Montgomery Zoo Christmas Lights Festival
- Holiday shows and performances
- Wetumpka’s Christmas on the Coosa
- Ice Skating at Spillway Park in Prattville
- “A Main Street Christmas” in Prattville
Other events, donation opportunities
- WSFA 12 News’ 12′s Day of Giving
- Coats for Comfort
- Salvation Army’s Angel Tree
- Montgomery Meals on Wheels
- Heart of Alabama Food Bank
- Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Christmas Toy Drive
