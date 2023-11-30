Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Brookstone to play FPD for GIAA championship

Brookstone to play FPD for GIAA championship
Brookstone to play FPD for GIAA championship(WTVM)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Brookstone Cougars have never won a football state championship. On Friday, the Cougars will compete in a state title game for the second time in school history.

Brookstone will play undefeated First Presbyterian Day (FPD) on Friday in the GIAA 4A championship game.

“It’s a new experience, but I feel like everybody on the team is ready for it,” said Brookstone senior tight end/defensive end Chris Vickerson. “It means a lot.”

WTVM Sports Leader 9 will have coverage from the GIAA championships in Macon on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamel Z. Johnson
Opelika man arrested for multiple crimes including identity theft in Auburn
Joshua Mata-Hernandez
Auburn man facing terrorist threat charge following social media post
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
Muscogee Co. Sheriff receives invitation to Rosalynn Carter private funeral in Plains
Muscogee Co. Sheriff receives invitation to Rosalynn Carter private funeral in Plains
‘This time I’m for real’: Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular’s last year
‘This time I’m for real’: Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular’s last year

Latest News

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) is congratulated by offensive lineman Earnest Greene...
Georgia prepares for SEC Championship Game
Carver to host semifinal game vs. Savannah Christian
Carver to host Savannah Christian in 3A semifinals
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) tries to escape from Georgia Tech linebacker Braelen...
Milton runs for 156 yards and 2 TDs, No. 1 Georgia holds off Georgia Tech 31-23
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) looks to throwthe ball against Auburn during the first...
Late touchdown pass lifts Alabama over Auburn in 88th Iron Bowl