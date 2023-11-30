Brookstone to play FPD for GIAA championship

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Brookstone Cougars have never won a football state championship. On Friday, the Cougars will compete in a state title game for the second time in school history.

Brookstone will play undefeated First Presbyterian Day (FPD) on Friday in the GIAA 4A championship game.

“It’s a new experience, but I feel like everybody on the team is ready for it,” said Brookstone senior tight end/defensive end Chris Vickerson. “It means a lot.”

WTVM Sports Leader 9 will have coverage from the GIAA championships in Macon on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.