Citizens of Plains remember Rosalynn Carter as a leader

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rosalynn Carter was First Lady of the United States from 1977 through 1981. The First Lady lived her entire life full of service - even after the Carters’ time in the White House.

She was a leader focused on women’s rights, mental health, healthcare for caregivers, and so many other worthy causes.

Laura Neuman worked with the Carter Center for nearly 25 years and was able to travel with the Carters during the Carter Administration.

“We traveled for election observation missions, I worked with fundamental human rights and she came along to support that, and women’s rights,” said Neuman.

When asking many of the spectators about who Rosalynn Carter was to them, I noticed a similar theme. They all loved how she was a local girl from Plains and how she was genuine with everyone she met.

“To show my final respect for Rosalynn,” said Annie Lassiter. “She’s our Plains country girl and I’m here to show my respect.”

“She never met a stranger, you hear that a lot. She was really able to find those people whether it was around issues of mental health or neglected tropical diseases or women’s rights who really needed a voice. She gave them that voice.”

The motorcade taking the Carter family to Maranatha Baptist Church arrived right on schedule in downtown Plains this morning. Spectators arrived as early as 8:30 a.m. to watch the motorcade roll through West Church and North Bond streets. Neuman says words to describe here are “simply amazing.”

“She was super open and very accessible,” said Neuman. “She was able to connect with people in the most remarkable way, regardless of where we are. She really focused on the individual, but she was also, very smart and really a partner with President Carter.”

The motorcade made its way back through Plains to the Carter’s residence which is her final resting place.

