City of LaGrange announces road closures ahead of 2023 Christmas Parade

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange announced some road closures earlier this week ahead of its 47th annual Christmas Parade in downtown LaGrange.

The parade will be held on Thursday, November 30 at 6 p.m. Streets will be closed at around 5:45 p.m. Parallel parking spots and several diagonal parking spots on the 100 blocks of Bull Street and Main Street will be blocked off from parking all day Thursday.

The 100 block of Church Street and 100 block of West Haralson Street will also have parking spots blocked off.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Light Up LaGrange”.

The annual Christmas tree lighting in downtown will be at 5:30 p.m. The parade is expected to begin at 6:00 p.m.

If you can’t make the event in person, the parade will be live-streamed on the City of LaGrange Facebook page.

