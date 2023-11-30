Business Break
Columbus authorities recover body from Chattahoochee River

Chattahoochee River body recovery
Chattahoochee River body recovery(Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus authorities have recovered a body from the Chattahoochee River in south Columbus.

According to Fire Chief John Shulls, the department received reports of a body spotted in the river around 5 p.m. He says people in a boat saw the body in the water and contacted 911.

Following the call, a water rescue team responded to the scene near Oxbow Meadows and South Lumpkin Road, where a male body was recovered.

The official cause of death has not been determined at this time, but the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office is handling the incident as a drowning.

Additionally, details on the man’s identity are unknown.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more about this developing story.

