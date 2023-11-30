Columbus Fire Dept. donates truck to Columbus Technical College

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A generous donation to a local technical college will help students get hands-on experience in the classroom to help them excel once they reach the job market.

This fire truck comes from the Columbus Fire Department. The fire department usually gives their older engines to volunteer fire departments in the area but with the need for more diesel technicians they believed this engine would benefit the students here at Columbus Tech.

“Its not every day that a student gets to work on an emergency vehicle seeing as how they are always in use.”

According to the American Trucking Association, the industry will require around 200,000 professionals over the next ten years just to meet existing vehicle repair demands. However, U.S. schools produce only about 3,500 diesel technicians per year.

“It’s in great demand even right now to where I have phone calls from the shops throughout the city looking for technicians constantly, I mean right now we’re in a very high demand and I can say I’ve been in this profession now for 40 years and I have never been unemployed.”

Columbus Fire Marshall John Shull says with a new engine coming in it was time to phase out one of their oldest fire engines. He says donating it to Columbus Technical College seemed like the best way to continue to put it to good use.

“So, it allows the diesel mechanics to work on a vehicle that has all the capability of a fire truck right,” said Shull. “So it allows them to you know this may be a field that they want to go in in in the future.”

I spoke with a freshman who is in the diesel technician program. He says when he got the word that they were receiving a fire engine he was ecstatic.

“Kind of going through my mind is just all the systems that we’ll be able to take apart see how they click and fix up while it’s in our possession here at Columbus tech you know because there’s just a lot of different systems.”

Academic Affairs Vice President David Kuipers says it’s important for the students to have a real-world vehicle to train on.

“The biggest part of the diesel system is often the electronics - the electronic system that controls everything and then all the starters,” said Kuipers. “The fire truck has additional electronic systems that students are going to be able to troubleshoot and work on repairing.”

If you’re interested in becoming a diesel mechanic, the average salary is $50,000 per year.

