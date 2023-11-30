Business Break
Columbus police searching for suspects involved in Claradon Ave. shooting

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities ask for the public’s help in identifying multiple suspects in a shooting that happened near Steam Mill Road in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident occurred on Nov. 21 in the 500 block of Claradon Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a house that had been hit several times by gunfire. Two people, including an elderly man, were in the home.

During the investigation, law enforcement determined that the perpetrators shot up the wrong home. Based on reviewing security footage, officers also identified about eight or nine suspects involved in the incident. Three vehicles were seen entering the neighborhood and leaving together after the shooting.

Anyone with information concerning the identities of the suspects involved should contact the Columbus Police Department. A reward is being offered for information leading to the identification of the suspects.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

