Columbus RiverCenter set to unveil ‘The Wave’, Gingerbread Village

By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus RiverCenter is getting in the holiday spirit this weekend. They’re presenting Christmas with “The Wave” and The Gingerbread Village.

On Saturday after the Bi-City Christmas Parade, the RiverCenter’s lobby will be filled with holiday wonder.

“The Wave’ theatre organ will play many favorite Christmas songs and carols kicking off at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

It will also showcase the unveiling of the 2023 Gingerbread Village, featuring a collection of gingerbread creations by area businesses, organizations, schools, and families.

The Gingerbread Village will remain open on weekdays from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and during December performances. The final day for the village is December 19th.

“The Houses are all varieties of all sizes intricacy is attempted and it’s a joy to look at every one of them when you look at them you can tell that every one of them is made with someone’s heart,” said Executive Director Norman Easterbrook.

For those craving even more holiday joy, the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band (MCoE) will present it’s annual holiday concert on Friday, December 1, at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free, but a ticket is required for entry.

For tickets, click HERE.

