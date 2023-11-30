Business Break
Police say Bills LB Von Miller facing arrest for assaulting a pregnant woman

FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Police in Dallas have issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller on charges stemming from a "major disturbance" at a home on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas have issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller on charges stemming from a “major disturbance” at a home on Wednesday.

According to police, they were called to the home and a preliminary investigation determined that Miller, 34, and the victim got into a verbal argument and the suspect assaulted the victim. They said Miller left the scene before they arrived.

The victim was treated for minor injuries and an arrest warrant was issued for Miller for allegedly assaulting a pregnant person.

The Bills issued a statement Thursday acknowledging that they are aware of the incident and “are in the process of gathering more information.”

The team said it would have no further comment at this point.

Miller, selected No. 2 overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2011 NFL draft, is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team Pro Bowl selection.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

