Fort Moore releases dates for weapons firing at Northern Range Complex

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Moore has released December dates and times for weapons firing in the Northern Range Complex.

The military installation says the weapons fired throughout the month will include Abrams Tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, .50-caliber guns, and other small firearms.

Those dates are as follows,

Fort Moore firing dates
Fort Moore firing dates(Source: Fort Moore)

Additionally, Fort Moore says community members may notice more sounds during stated times, and cloudy days can result in sounds being louder.

