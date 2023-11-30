Fort Moore releases dates for weapons firing at Northern Range Complex

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Moore has released December dates and times for weapons firing in the Northern Range Complex.

The military installation says the weapons fired throughout the month will include Abrams Tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, .50-caliber guns, and other small firearms.

Those dates are as follows,

Fort Moore firing dates (Source: Fort Moore)

Additionally, Fort Moore says community members may notice more sounds during stated times, and cloudy days can result in sounds being louder.

