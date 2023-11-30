Business Break
MARTA offers transportation options for getting to SEC Championship events, game

MARTA train.
MARTA train.(MARTA)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With Atlanta hosting the SEC Championship Game this weekend, MARTA is encouraging attendees to use its services.

MARTA is an easy way to get around and avoid traffic and expensive parking fees. SEC FanFare events and the game can be accessed by taking the train to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium/State Farm Arena/Georgia World Congress Center rail station.

All of the following SEC FanFare events are free:

Friday, Dec. 1

  • Dr. Pepper SEC FanFare - Georgia World Congress Center, Building B, from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

  • Dr. Pepper SEC FanFare - Georgia World Congress Center, Building B, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • T-Mobile Championship Concert featuring Darius Rucker - Georgia World Congress Center, Building B, from noon – 1 p.m.
  • SEC Championship Game - Georgia vs. Alabama - Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is at 4 p.m.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

  • Only clear bags are allowed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
  • Uniformed MARTA police officers and MARTA Transit Ambassadors will be available at rail stations if you need assistance.
  • Stay clear of train doors. Blocked doors will prevent trains from departing.
  • If taking MARTA, keep in mind parking will be limited at certain stations due to the ongoing repaving of its parking lots. Click here for parking availability.

