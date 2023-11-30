MILITARY MATTERS: Combat Boots To The Boardroom Non-profit Helping GA Veterans With PTSD

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTVM) - There was a gala in Georgia this month to celebrate a veteran-founded non-profit, all about raising awareness for vets with PTSD.

It’s called Combat Boots to the Boardroom, an organization helping veterans and their families as they transition to life after the military. The co-founder, a veteran himself, says he understands how important this extra help is.

“In the military, the days are structured, pretty much you know what you’re going to do from day to day, but in the civilian world everything changes,” vet and Combat Boots to the Boardroom co-founder James Smith said.

He says, for veterans that suffer from PTSD, the transition can be tough.

“It’s one of those things where it’s even more difficult because, now all of the sudden, you’re dealing with one trauma, now you have to deal with another trauma as well, trying to find jobs, trying to figure out, ok, what do I do know,” Smith said.

That’s exactly why Smith and his wife decided to start this non-profit 5 years ago.

“We can actually tell them our story, say this is how we handle certain things, and they can take it as truth because we lived it,” Smith added.

This gala in the Savannah area was all about bringing together everyone who has helped the non-profit.

“It is our ‘United We Stand,’ fundraiser. This year we had seven business and community leaders in the community to raise resources for our new program called prosper that touches eight different industries,” Combat Boots to the Boardroom executive director Lynnetta Smith said.

And with all of those resources, she says it will allow veterans to try out different jobs before deciding what works best for them. This event also helped to raise money so veterans can participate in the non-profit’s programs for free.

“That way, they didn’t use cost as a deterrent for them to not be able to join this program,” Lynetta Smith said.

Some of the money raised from this event will also go to get veterans headshots for sites like Linked-In and Indeed to help get future jobs.

