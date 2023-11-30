Newest iPhone ‘NameDrop’ feature released in update raises concerns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM)- A new feature with the recent IOS 17 update, called “Name Drop” has some law enforcement officials concerned that this could be an issue in the future, leading to compromised personal information.

Officers with the Columbus Police Department’s Property and Financial Crimes Division posted a warning on Facebook on Nov. 27 cautioning iPhone Users to be aware of the new feature.

The feature turns on automatically when you update to version 17.

Detective Seth Cole, with the Property Crimes Division, said he believes the feature is not currently a threat and people should not worry. However, he said they made the post because it could be a problem in the future.

“Keeping your Bluetooth open on your phone, it always leaves an open door to your phone, and people, criminals, seem to always make up devices where they can access that information,” Cole said.

The “Name Drop” feature allows you to share your contact information automatically by placing your phones close together, but both parties must agree before their information is shared.

You also have to make sure your ‘My Card Profile’ is set up before you can share your contact information.

Cole said although things could change in the future, people should still update their phones.

“Cause right now there’s no issue. It still has to be approved, and you have to go on your phone set it up and allow it to actually transfer your contact information,” he said.

Sir Davis, at Wireless Inc. in Phenix City, also agrees and encourages people to update.

“Receive the update from Apple. It’s genuine. It’s to the point. It’s going to help improve your phone. Do not be afraid. People can say anything on the internet,” he said.

If you want to turn off the phone, you can follow this step-by-step guide to do it.

1. Go to the settings app on your iPhone.

2. Click on the GENERAL option once you are in the settings app.

3. Once you are in general, click on the AIRDROP option.

4. Finally, you can turn off the Name Drop Feature where it says, START SHARING BY BRINGING DEVICES TOGETHER. Slide the green bar to the left to turn it off.

