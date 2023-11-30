Phone threat causes Springwood School in Lanett into lockdown

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A school in Lanett was placed on lockdown following a threat received via telephone, police say.

According to the Lanett Police Department, around 3:15 p.m., officers were notified of a phone threat concerning Springwood School. Following the call, the campus was locked down, and officers secured the perimeter.

After law enforcement confirmed no threat existed, the campus lockdown was lifted and students were released.

During the lockdown, mainly students in after-school programs were on campus.

Officials say the incident is an ongoing investigation.

