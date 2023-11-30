Business Break
Recap of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s funeral service in Plains

By Jason Dennis
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PLAINS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday was a big day in the small town of Plains, about an hour south of Columbus, with the former First Lady Rosalynn Carter laid to rest at Maranatha Baptist Church.

Her husband - former president Jimmy Carter - was there for the funeral service for his wife of 77 years.

The celebration of life for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter happening at lunchtime on November 29 at Maranatha Baptist Church, a small church in her hometown of Plains where she and former President Jimmy Carter worshipped and taught Sunday School for decades.

One of the most stirring moments was seeing Rosalynn Carter’s casket come out of the church, with her husband of 77 years Jimmy Carter right behind, in a wheelchair, leading the family processional.

In the private funeral, there were scripture readings and tributes by some of their grandchildren, music including from the former First Lady’s alma mater GA Southwestern State University Choir, and a inspiring eulogy from this church’s pastor Tony Lowden.

He told the family and friends, Rosalynn would’ve said, ‘Don’t grieve for me, I’ve won the prize, Jimmy tried to beat me here, but I got here first’ getting a chuckle from the crowd.

We talked to a couple in their 90s, friends of the Carters, who were in the service, along with Joanna Maddox who was asked to sing “The Lords Prayer” in todays service, a tribute to a woman she loved.

“I just hoped that her spirit, that she would be pleased, somewhere she smiling down on me,” said Maddox.

“It was wonderful to hear, the grandchildren did a great job, they did a great job.,” said Betty Moss, longtime friend of the Carters.

