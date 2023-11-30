Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Red Lobster lost $11 million thanks to all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion

This Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, shows a Red Lobster restaurant in North Miami, Fla.
This Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, shows a Red Lobster restaurant in North Miami, Fla.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Red Lobster’s all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion may have been a little too popular.

The company says the promotion led to roughly $11 million in losses during the third quarter of this year.

Red Lobster made endless shrimp a permanent menu item in June.

At the time, it only cost $20. Now, the company is raising the price to $25, saying more people are taking advantage of the promotion than they expected.

Red Lobster saw a traffic increase of 2% compared to last quarter, and 4% compared to the previous year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus officials searching for missing 19-year-old last seen near Ridgefield Ct.
Columbus officials locate missing 19-year-old last seen near Ridgefield Ct.
Muscogee Co. Sheriff receives invitation to Rosalynn Carter private funeral in Plains
Muscogee Co. Sheriff receives invitation to Rosalynn Carter private funeral in Plains
Rosalynn Carter was a trailblazing First Lady who took a front seat in her husband's...
Family, friends gather to honor Rosalynn Carter at funeral service in Plains
In this Saturday, March 28, 2015 photo, Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks...
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
Jamel Z. Johnson
Opelika man arrested for multiple crimes including identity theft in Auburn

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud...
Appeals court reinstates gag order blocking Donald Trump from disparaging court staff at civil fraud trial
FILE - Two troopers with Nevada State Police were struck and killed on Thursday morning in Las...
2 Nevada State Police troopers struck, killed on Las Vegas freeway
Citizens of Plains remember Rosalynn Carter as a leader
Citizens of Plains remember Rosalynn Carter as a leader
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve shows that price pressures continue...
Inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve shows price pressures continue to cool