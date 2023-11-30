Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Sen. Tuberville calls on EPA to comply with court order lifting pesticide ban

A ban on a pesticide widely used by farmers across the country, and Alabama, has been lifted by a federal court.
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A ban on a pesticide widely used by farmers across the country and Alabama has been lifted by a federal court. United States Sen. Tommy Tuberville is calling on the Environmental Protection Agency to comply with the court’s decision.

“The EPA is tying up our farmers in unnecessary red tape despite recent rulings in the courts,” Tuberville said.

The EPA banned the pesticide in 2021, citing claims that the chemicals pose an unnecessary health risk to children.

The pesticide is called chlorpyrifos. Farmers began using it in 1965 on a number of crops like soybeans, corn and cotton.

“It’s really good at killing the insects that eat on a lot of our crops in Alabama,” said Alabama Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate.

Pate says chlorpyrifos is a valuable tool for farmers. But critics argue the health risks far outweigh its benefits.

The EPA said chlorpyrifos is associated with potential neurological effects in children and banned the use of it on food in 2021. But a court reversed the decision this month, saying the EPA rushed the effort to ban the pesticide.

Tuberville says he led an effort to push the EPA to follow the court ruling.

”I helped lead a bicameral letter signed by 55 members of Congress to the EPA telling them to follow the court ruling quickly so our farmers can use this important insecticide,” he said.

Pate said a decision to ban a product needs to be based on science, not emotions. He says there’s not currently enough proof that chlorpyrifos is a serious threat to our health.

“If the science proves that there’s a problem with it, then I don’t think anybody’s going to argue about taking it off the market, but it’s just not there yet,” said Pate.

The Alabama Farmers Federation Commodity Divisions Director Carla Hornady released the following statement:

“The Alabama Farmers Federation applauds the Nov. 3 court decision regarding chlorpyrifos and appreciates the support of Alabama’s U.S. Senators Tommy Tuberville and Katie Britt as well as others in the U.S. Senate and House who have urged the EPA to comply with the court’s ruling. In 2021, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) revoked chlorpyrifos tolerances, which effectively banned the pesticide. In 2022, the American Farm Bureau Federation, grower groups and Gharda Chemicals sued EPA in the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals. On Nov. 3, the court unanimously agreed and ruled EPA must base its decision on sound science and the law. The decision does not automatically make chlorpyrifos available again. The court will need to issue a mandate, and EPA may appeal. This is expected to pave the way for a return of chlorpyrifos.”

The EPA says California, Hawaii, New York, Maryland and Oregon have imposed their own restrictions on the use of this pesticide on food.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus officials searching for missing 19-year-old last seen near Ridgefield Ct.
Columbus officials locate missing 19-year-old last seen near Ridgefield Ct.
Muscogee Co. Sheriff receives invitation to Rosalynn Carter private funeral in Plains
Muscogee Co. Sheriff receives invitation to Rosalynn Carter private funeral in Plains
Rosalynn Carter was a trailblazing First Lady who took a front seat in her husband's...
Family, friends gather to honor Rosalynn Carter at funeral service in Plains
In this Saturday, March 28, 2015 photo, Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks...
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
Jamel Z. Johnson
Opelika man arrested for multiple crimes including identity theft in Auburn

Latest News

Citizens of Plains remember Rosalynn Carter as a leader
Citizens of Plains remember Rosalynn Carter as a leader
Citizens of Plains remember Rosalynn Carter as a leader
Citizens of Plains remember Rosalynn Carter as a leader
Two families lose everything in two separate house fires in Chattahoochee Valley
Two families lose everything in two separate house fires in Chattahoochee Valley
Two families lose everything in two separate house fires in Chattahoochee Valley
Two families lose everything in two separate house fires in Chattahoochee Valley
Three murder suspects sentenced in 2021 Wilson Apartments double homicide
Three murder suspects sentenced in 2021 Wilson Apartments double homicide