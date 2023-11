SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Smiths Station has announced that its Christmas Tree Lighting Event has been rescheduled for Friday, December 8 due to inclement weather this weekend.

The event is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Panther Parkway. It is set to showcase food trucks, crafts, Santa, and more.

