Stormy Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a light freeze over the area this morning, one more dry day is in store. Mostly sunny skies will be the rule through passing high clouds, with high temperatures a couple of degrees either side of 60. Tonight, clouds start to increase, and we can’t rule out an isolated shower after midnight. Lows will be much warmer than the past two nights, bottoming out in the lower to mid 40s.

The atmosphere will start to change rapidly on Friday as the storm system nears the area. Southwest winds aloft will pump in warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico, dramatically increasing moisture levels over the area during the day and bringing in warmer air. The overall storm system will eject waves of energy over the area from Friday through Sunday, when a cold front will put an end to the rainy, stormy weather. Each piece of energy will interact with the warmth and increased moisture to bring a threat of heavy rainfall and strong storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas west of an Opelika to Lumpkin to Fort Gaines line under a marginal (level 1 of 5) risk of severe weather on Friday, with that risk shifting to the entire viewing area south of US 80 on Saturday. The risk will be strong gusty winds in any organized storm, while a brief, weak tornado also cannot be ruled out.

The severe weather threat will be the undercard, however, with heavy rain being the main event. Rainfall amounts of 2-4″ are likely areawide before all is said and done on Sunday. A small flooding risk will develop, mainly in urban areas and near small creeks and streams that may be overwhelmed by the intensity of the rainfall at times. Take today to clean out drainage areas and gutters that may have accumulated leaves and other debris from the changing of the seasons.

After the cold front boots the storm out of our area to end the weekend, a quiet week is in store next week, with temperatures running at or a few degrees below average early December levels.

