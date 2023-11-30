Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Three murder suspects sentenced in 2021 Wilson Apartments double homicide

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The three men convicted of killing two Columbus teens after shooting into a Dodge Sedan at Wilson Apartments two years ago learn their fate.

Rodderick Glanton, Terrance Upshaw and Homer Upshaw were sentenced Wednesday, November 29, for the deaths of Saiveon Pugh and Jessie Ransom.

In June of 2021, Terrance Upshaw, Homer Upshaw, and Rodderick Glanton allegedly shot into a Dodge Dart sedan in the Wilson Apartment complex, hitting four people and killing two. 18-year-old Saiveon Pugh and 17-year-old Jessie Ransom died as a result of their wounds.

Glanton and Terrance Upshaw were sentenced to life with the possibility of parole. Glanton will serve 20 consecutive years plus 5. Terrance Upshaw’s sentence is followed by 25 years.

As for Homer Upshaw, he was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole and will serve an additional 20 years.

All three defendants in this case apologized to the victims’ families.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THIS CASE:

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus officials searching for missing 19-year-old last seen near Ridgefield Ct.
Columbus officials locate missing 19-year-old last seen near Ridgefield Ct.
Muscogee Co. Sheriff receives invitation to Rosalynn Carter private funeral in Plains
Muscogee Co. Sheriff receives invitation to Rosalynn Carter private funeral in Plains
Rosalynn Carter was a trailblazing First Lady who took a front seat in her husband's...
Family, friends gather to honor Rosalynn Carter at funeral service in Plains
In this Saturday, March 28, 2015 photo, Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks...
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
Jamel Z. Johnson
Opelika man arrested for multiple crimes including identity theft in Auburn

Latest News

Two families lose everything in two separate house fires in Chattahoochee Valley
Two families lose everything in two separate house fires in Chattahoochee Valley
Two families lose everything in two separate house fires in Chattahoochee Valley
Two families lose everything in two separate house fires in Chattahoochee Valley
Three murder suspects sentenced in 2021 Wilson Apartments double homicide
Three murder suspects sentenced in 2021 Wilson Apartments double homicide
Columbus Fire Dept. donates truck to Columbus Technical College
Columbus Fire Dept. donates truck to Columbus Technical College