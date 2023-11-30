Three murder suspects sentenced in 2021 Wilson Apartments double homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The three men convicted of killing two Columbus teens after shooting into a Dodge Sedan at Wilson Apartments two years ago learn their fate.

Rodderick Glanton, Terrance Upshaw and Homer Upshaw were sentenced Wednesday, November 29, for the deaths of Saiveon Pugh and Jessie Ransom.

In June of 2021, Terrance Upshaw, Homer Upshaw, and Rodderick Glanton allegedly shot into a Dodge Dart sedan in the Wilson Apartment complex, hitting four people and killing two. 18-year-old Saiveon Pugh and 17-year-old Jessie Ransom died as a result of their wounds.

Glanton and Terrance Upshaw were sentenced to life with the possibility of parole. Glanton will serve 20 consecutive years plus 5. Terrance Upshaw’s sentence is followed by 25 years.

As for Homer Upshaw, he was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole and will serve an additional 20 years.

All three defendants in this case apologized to the victims’ families.

