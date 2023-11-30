Two families lose everything in two separate house fires in Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It it the time of year when house fires increase sparked by things like space heaters and electrical overloads. Fire officials say now is a good time to make sure smoke detectors are working properly to help keep you and your family safe.

Two families in the Chattahoochee Valley lost everything in two separate house fires this week. One happening in Columbus, the other in Phenix City.

When News Leader 9 went to both homes, the victims were devastated. Both fires ended similar, everyone making it out alive, but the homes are destroyed.

“Every time I try, something happens, I give up,” said Cynthia Godwin as she looked at what’s left of the home she lived in for almost 3 years.

“I was in my bed in my nice warm house and my neighbors come and tell me my house is on fire.”

The home on Kent Avenue in Phenix City went up in flames around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Godwin and her three grandsons were inside at the time.

“That was my room then when she woke me up, I went to my door, then I came back to my room and grabbed my stuff and ran through the front door right there,” said grandson Trenton Godwin. “It’s tragic I had a lot of memories in there, I can’t put it into words. It’s just going to put a lot of pressure on my grandma.”

Ladonia Fire Department with the assistance of Uchee, Crawford, Smiths Station, and Mt. Olive fire departments worked around 10 that night to put the fire out. Robert Wortley with Ladonia Fire Dept. says lost in the fire, Christmas presents Godwin already purchased.

“I just wanted to make sure they had a good Christmas, but it didn’t work out that way. It never works out for me.”

On the other side of the Chattahoochee River, Columbus Fire & EMS were called to a fire on Downing Drive around 11 Wednesday morning. At the time, a woman and her dog were inside when a fire started in the garage. Their home is also a complete loss.

The homeowners have only lived there for a year and recently finished renovating the home.

While the causes of both fires are still being determined, officials don’t believe they started from a space heater; one of the most common causes of house fires this season.

Wortley offers tips to everyone this time of year to stay safe and avoid house fires.

“If they have space heaters, make sure the blinds and bedding are away from it at least 3 feet, don’t overload electrical chords especially a lot of people I see have them outside of their home because of Christmas trees and blow ups; watch for kids playing with matches. The American Red Cross installs 10 year lithium battery smoke alarms for free, call your local American Red Cross,” said Wortley.

Fire officials say to have your chimney and vents cleaned and inspected professionally.

Prevention tips from the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) :

Keep portable generators outside, away from windows, and as far away from your home as possible.

Install and test carbon monoxide alarms at least once a month.

Plug only 1 heat-producing appliance (like a space heater) into an electrical outlet at a time.

Store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container, and keep it outside at least 10 feet from your home and any nearby buildings.

NFPA tips on prevention with Christmas decorations:

Read manufacturer’s instructions for the number of light strands to connect.

Make sure your Christmas tree is at least 3 feet away from heat sources like fireplaces, radiators, space heaters, candles or heat vents. Also, make sure your tree does not block exits.

Get rid of your tree after Christmas or when it is dry.

Keep candles at least 12 inches away from anything that burns.

If you’d like to help the Godwin family with items lost in the fire, here is a post from Godwin’s daughter with items needed. You can message her on Facebook directly.

13 year old:

13 wide shoe

2xl shirt

42w 32/34 length

14 year old:

12 shoe

large shirt

32w 32l in pant size

16 year old:

9 1/2 shoe

28w 30 length in pant size

Woman:

6 1/2 shoe

large shirt

large pants she likes sweat pants

