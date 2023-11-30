Business Break
Validated gang member arrested on multiple gun, drug charges

Seized drugs totaling over 30k in street value
Joshua Phillip Carter seized items
Joshua Phillip Carter seized items(Source: MCSO)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The MCSO arrested a validated gang member on multiple drug and gun charges.

According to officials, on Wednesday, November 29, MCSO’s Special Operation Unit and assistance from the Ft Moore Southern Field Office (CID) Proactive Investigation Unit, conducted a search warrant in Muscogee County for validated gang member Joshua Phillip Carter. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Joshua Phillip Carter
Joshua Phillip Carter(Chelsey Brooks | Source: MCSO)

Authorities recovered the following evidence:

  • 25.1 grams of Methamphetamine ($2500.00 estimated street value)
  • 40.4 grams of Cocaine ($4000.00 estimated street value)
  • 2,393.10 grams of Marijuana ($23,930.00 estimated street value)
  • 35 bottles of Promethazine
  • 30 tablets of Methadone
  • Glock model 19-9mm handgun
  • $1393.00 US Currency
  • Gang Paraphernalia

Officials say Carter was charged with the following:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Schedule 5 with Intent to Distribute (Promethazine)
  • Possession of Methadone
  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Possession of Drug Related Objects

Officials say additional gang-related charges are pending as this case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

