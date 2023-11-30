Validated gang member arrested on multiple gun, drug charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The MCSO arrested a validated gang member on multiple drug and gun charges.

According to officials, on Wednesday, November 29, MCSO’s Special Operation Unit and assistance from the Ft Moore Southern Field Office (CID) Proactive Investigation Unit, conducted a search warrant in Muscogee County for validated gang member Joshua Phillip Carter. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Joshua Phillip Carter (Chelsey Brooks | Source: MCSO)

Authorities recovered the following evidence:

25.1 grams of Methamphetamine ($2500.00 estimated street value)

40.4 grams of Cocaine ($4000.00 estimated street value)

2,393.10 grams of Marijuana ($23,930.00 estimated street value)

35 bottles of Promethazine

30 tablets of Methadone

Glock model 19-9mm handgun

$1393.00 US Currency

Gang Paraphernalia

Officials say Carter was charged with the following:

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Schedule 5 with Intent to Distribute (Promethazine)

Possession of Methadone

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Officials say additional gang-related charges are pending as this case remains under investigation.

