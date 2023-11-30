Wet & Stormy Weather Ahead - At Times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re watching showers building out to our west as of Thursday evening, and it won’t be out of the question for a few folks to see a shower late tonight or early Friday. Through the day on Friday, the chances for rain and storms will be increasing, but it won’t be a washout by any stretch. Rain and storms will be scattered through the day and evening, with rain and stormy weather increasing in a big way overnight and into early Saturday. It looks like a good chance of a steady, soaking rain early Saturday with some strong storms potentially in the mix. Along and south of US Highway 80, we might deal with some storms with some potential for a damaging wind gusts or two. At the moment, it looks like a break in the rain on Saturday late afternoon or early evening, with rain moving back in Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Sunday is looking wet early, but then much drier through the afternoon and evening. Dry weather should carry on through next week with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. We’ll continue to fine-tune the timing of the rain going into Friday and the weekend since we know it will have big impacts on any outdoor plans that folks might have!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.