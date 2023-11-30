Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Wet & Stormy Weather Ahead - At Times

Derek’s Forecast!
Afternoon Temperatures
Afternoon Temperatures(WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re watching showers building out to our west as of Thursday evening, and it won’t be out of the question for a few folks to see a shower late tonight or early Friday. Through the day on Friday, the chances for rain and storms will be increasing, but it won’t be a washout by any stretch. Rain and storms will be scattered through the day and evening, with rain and stormy weather increasing in a big way overnight and into early Saturday. It looks like a good chance of a steady, soaking rain early Saturday with some strong storms potentially in the mix. Along and south of US Highway 80, we might deal with some storms with some potential for a damaging wind gusts or two. At the moment, it looks like a break in the rain on Saturday late afternoon or early evening, with rain moving back in Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Sunday is looking wet early, but then much drier through the afternoon and evening. Dry weather should carry on through next week with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. We’ll continue to fine-tune the timing of the rain going into Friday and the weekend since we know it will have big impacts on any outdoor plans that folks might have!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus officials searching for missing 19-year-old last seen near Ridgefield Ct.
Columbus officials locate missing 19-year-old last seen near Ridgefield Ct.
Muscogee Co. Sheriff receives invitation to Rosalynn Carter private funeral in Plains
Muscogee Co. Sheriff receives invitation to Rosalynn Carter private funeral in Plains
Joshua Phillip Carter seized items
Validated gang member arrested on multiple gun, drug charges
Rosalynn Carter was a trailblazing First Lady who took a front seat in her husband's...
Family, friends gather to honor Rosalynn Carter at funeral service in Plains
In this Saturday, March 28, 2015 photo, Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks...
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100

Latest News

5-Day Rainfall Totals
Stormy Weekend Ahead
Derek's Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek's Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go
Rain Coverage
Rainy Weather on the Way Friday
Next Big Thing
Rain and Storms Incoming This Weekend