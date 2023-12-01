Business Break
Aaron Cohn Middle School hosts spelling bee competition

By Jason Dennis
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A school in Columbus kicking off the month of December with a spelling B-E-E on this Friday.

Fourteen students took part Friday morning in Aaron Cohn Middle School’s annual spelling bee.

News leader 9 anchor Jason Dennis served as the pronouncer. With parents and teachers watching, the kids went through some tough words.

The winning one was platypus.

And the winner was 7th grader Dylan Day. Runner-up was 8th grader Meagan Altig.

Dylan will represent the school at the Muscogee County district spelling bee early next year.

