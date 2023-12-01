Aflac kicks holiday season off with Christmas tree lighting on tower

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A sure sign of the season is when the giant tree on the Aflac tower is lit up in Midtown Columbus - right across from our TV station on Wynnton Road.

It means that Christmas and the holiday season is underway and it happened Thursday night, November 30.

It’s always a big party for Aflac employees as they prepare to “light up” the tower and Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Jerri Hawthorne gave us some details on how the lighting happens.

Watch the full interview below:

