COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual Bi-City Christmas Parade has been cancelled due to weather.

The parade was set to take place on December 2 at 10 a.m.

The City of Phenix City and the Parks and Recreation Department has made the decision to cancel all city festivities scheduled on December 2, 2023 including the Annual Bi City Christmas Parade due to inclement weather. The safety and welfare of our citizens is of most importance. We appreciate the patience and understanding of the community.

Other events scheduled during the holiday season will continue as scheduled.

