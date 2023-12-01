Central’s Cam Coleman flips from Texas A&M to Auburn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Huge news for Auburn football fans: five-star Central wide receiver Cam Coleman has flipped from Texas A&M to Auburn. Coleman, who will play in the AHSAA 7A title game on Wednesday, is ranked by ESPN as the top WR in the entire 2024 class.

Check out some of his highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1oeIVeopv8 — Jonathon Hoppe (@jahop23) December 1, 2023

Coleman and the Central Red Devils will play Thompson on Wednesday in Tuscaloosa for the AHSAA 7A Championship.

