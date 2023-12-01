Business Break
Central’s Cam Coleman flips from Texas A&M to Auburn

Cam Coleman flips to Auburn
Cam Coleman flips to Auburn(WTVM)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Huge news for Auburn football fans: five-star Central wide receiver Cam Coleman has flipped from Texas A&M to Auburn. Coleman, who will play in the AHSAA 7A title game on Wednesday, is ranked by ESPN as the top WR in the entire 2024 class.

Coleman and the Central Red Devils will play Thompson on Wednesday in Tuscaloosa for the AHSAA 7A Championship.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

