City of Auburn announces event updates due to threat of severe weather

By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - According to the City of Auburn’s Facebook Page, some events have been moved or canceled due to the chance of severe weather this weekend.

The Downtown Auburn Holiday Fair and Open House, and the Santa Stroll and Jingle Jog have been canceled. There will be no street closures or events on Friday or Saturday, December 1st and 2nd.

The Downtown Auburn Holiday Market has been moved to Sunday, December 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be held in the Gay Street Parking Lot, which will close at 5 a.m. on Sunday.

The Auburn Christmas Parade will be held on Sunday, December 3 at 2 p.m. Downtown streets along the parade route will close at 1 p.m.

