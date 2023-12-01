Construction on new Loachapoka park set to begin after roadblock

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The town of Loachapoka is patiently waiting for a new community park and post office to officially open.

While some work has been completed, there are issues holding the project back. But now, construction on the park is scheduled to begin next week.

It has been almost a year now since Loachapoka has been trying to have the work started on a lot to turn it into a new community park. The most recent hold-up was having to select a new contractor for the work.

A new company was selected unanimously by the Lee County Commission and the deal is set to close Monday.

This multi-acre lot has been the home of a school - it is currently the home of a fitness and walking trail and it will soon be the home of a new community park and post office.

Many of the roadblocks the town is facing are issues with funding and a slight hold up so a traffic study could be conducted. The latest problem - having to find a new contractor.

“Well, it changed because the contractor that was awarded the bid initially, withdrew his bid and make a mistake and under-bid it.”

Mayor Ricky Holder tells me the Lee County Highway Department will be taking care of grading the lot and the beginning phases of the work to save money. Out of three bids for the project, the county commission awarded Beasly Construction with the project.

“We’re hoping to get started on Monday with the site-prep here, with the highway department doing it. As soon as they’re finished with that, construction of the park with begin by the Beasly Construction Company.”

Locals in town have been waiting for the park to be finished and Mayor Holder says before it opens, they will make sure it’s safe by adding a fence to separate the park from the train tracks.

“We made it mandatory that there will be a 10-foot, chain-link fence put up to isolate the park from the train tracks because our biggest fear was someone going back in the back and getting on the tracks and that’s the last thing we want to happen.”

Another change to the plans involves moving a retention pond from the back of the property to a different lot. The pond was going to cause trees over 200 years old to be removed.

“We have, since then, redesigned it to have all the water diverted to an adjoining property that has a pond on it. They are allowing us to divert that water to that so the trees will stay.”

Here behind me are all the work vehicles already set in place to begin the work. Where those are sitting is where the town would like to eventually build a new Town Hall. That project is already 80 percent funded.

