Dunkin’ surprises 9-year-old cancer patient with SEC Championship tickets

By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dunkin’ teamed up with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to send a patient and her family to the SEC Championship game.

“Dunkin’ gets Jamie going in the morning and Children’s helps us during the day whenever we go for treatment. We’re so appreciative,” said Matt Brewer, father of Caroline.

The Brewers were chosen to go to the game not only because they’re Georgia Bulldogs, but because of 9-year-old Caroline’s battle with cancer.

“She was diagnosed with a brain tumor called Anaplastic Ependymoma,” said Jamie Brewer, Caroline’s mom. “It’s changed some, but she’s been through four radio surgeries, she’s been on four different chemos, three clinical trials, and over 90 days of radiation.”

All of those treatments mean not a lot of time to go up to Athens to catch a game.

“I have missed some of these big games recently and so, being able to go to one is just absolutely amazing and I was so excited for the rest of our family to go too,” said Jamie.

Caroline has her outfit all planned out.

“My cheerleading dress,” said Caroline.

And is more than ready to cheer on her favorite team.

“Go Georgia Bulldogs,” Caroline said with excitement.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

