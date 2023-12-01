EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year!

Many are getting into the Christmas spirit by decorating their trees and hanging lights. The Eufaula Heritage Association is helping you get into the spirit, too!

The association has created a Christmas tour of beautifully decorated homes for the holidays - homes are open on Saturday, December 2, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The price is $7 per person, per house!

Below is the map:

Eufaula Heritage Association hosts 17th annual Christmas tour (Source: Eufaula Heritage Association)

Bundle up, grab some hot coco and your favorite people to make your spirits bright!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.