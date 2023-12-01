Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Eufaula playing in first football state semifinal since 2006

By Steve Pineda
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Eufaula Tigers find themselves in a position they haven’t been in since 2006. Winners of five straight games, the Tigers are headed out to Gulf Shores for the AHSAA 5A semifinals. It won’t be an easy task, as Gulf Shores boasts an undefeated record of 13-0.

“They’re undefeated for a reason, they’re well coached…we got to go down there and play a flawless game, no turnovers, take care of the ball, and rally on defense and tackle,” said Eufaula head coach Jerrel Jernigan.

WTVM Sports Leader 9 will have coverage from the AHSAA 5A semifinals in Gulf Shores on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Phillip Carter seized items
Validated gang member arrested on multiple gun, drug charges
Chattahoochee River body recovery
Columbus authorities recover body from Chattahoochee River
Columbus police searching for suspects involved in Claradon Ave. shooting
Two families lose everything in two separate house fires in Chattahoochee Valley
Two families lose everything in two separate house fires in Chattahoochee Valley
Columbus officials searching for missing 19-year-old last seen near Ridgefield Ct.
Columbus officials locate missing 19-year-old last seen near Ridgefield Ct.

Latest News

Eufaula to play Gulf Shores in AHSAA 5A semifinals
Brookstone to play FPD in GIAA championship
MARTA train.
MARTA offers transportation options for getting to SEC Championship events, game
The SEC Championship Game kicks off this Saturday from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.
What to know before heading to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game