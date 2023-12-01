Eufaula playing in first football state semifinal since 2006

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Eufaula Tigers find themselves in a position they haven’t been in since 2006. Winners of five straight games, the Tigers are headed out to Gulf Shores for the AHSAA 5A semifinals. It won’t be an easy task, as Gulf Shores boasts an undefeated record of 13-0.

“They’re undefeated for a reason, they’re well coached…we got to go down there and play a flawless game, no turnovers, take care of the ball, and rally on defense and tackle,” said Eufaula head coach Jerrel Jernigan.

WTVM Sports Leader 9 will have coverage from the AHSAA 5A semifinals in Gulf Shores on Friday.

