How to navigate seasonal grief, depression during the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For many the holidays are a time of joy and celebration, but others experience holiday grief due to the loss of a loved one.

Experts say it’s important to get help if you need it.

Shameka Harris lost her mother right before the holidays in 2022 - 10 days after her mother was put into a medically induced coma.

Her mom was heading home to Columbus from Phenix City after dropping off a friend when she was hit head on by a Dodge Ram truck near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive. Harris says she believes the car was involved in drag racing.

“It still feels like an outer body experience, like its been just me and her since 1975. Life is just so quiet now and still,” said Harris.

Harris says she spent her first Thanksgiving in 2022 alone without her mom. She says she had a village but didn’t want to reach out.

“Not having her there to support me, I think it was probably one of the deepest depressions that I’ve ever faced,” said Harris.

Dayton Preston, owner of a wellness company, says it’s important to be around others who make you feel good when going through grief.

“Stay connected with other folks,” said Preston. “Living in solitude a lot of times during the holiday’s is tough for some people, and with that, that’s where you really have to seek out those connections.”

Robert Prewitt is spending his first holiday season without his mom who passed away in June. He encourages people dealing with loss to be thankful.

“I went home Thanksgiving, and it felt a little different you get kind of sad, but you got to think about the things you do have and be thankful,” said Prewitt.

For Christmas this year, Harris says being surrounded by her village and doing things such as having a red Christmas tree, her mother’s favorite color, and ornaments with her mother’s picture helps her prepare.

She encourages people to seek counseling and give yourself and others grace if dealing with grief/

“Just try to stay positive as much as you can and embrace the pain,” said Harris. “At first I thought it was a bad thing and if I cry it’s going to kill me, but it didn’t kill me.”

Wellness expert Dayton Preston encourages people experiencing holiday grief or dealing with seasonal depression to seek help and do things to prepare their bodies by getting sufficient sleep, finding ways to relieve stress, eating right and being physically active.

