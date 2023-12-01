Longtime member of Aflac’s board of directors, John ‘Shelby’ Amos II, passes away at 71

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Aflac family and community mourn the passing of John ‘Shelby’ Amos II.

Mr. Amos passed away on Thursday, Nov. 30 after a brief illness. He was not only the son of Aflac Principal Founder John Amos but also a longtime member of the company’s board of directors.

Throughout Amos’s career, he served in various leadership roles, most notably as the Alabama/West Florida state sales coordinator, and was inducted into the Aflac Hall of Fame in 2020.

He and his wife of more than 30 years, Wanda J. Amos, have been an active part of the community, owning the local Columbus Cottonmouth hockey team for over 17 years.

Our hearts and prayers go out to the family.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.