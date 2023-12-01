Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Longtime member of Aflac’s board of directors, John ‘Shelby’ Amos II, passes away at 71

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Aflac family and community mourn the passing of John ‘Shelby’ Amos II.

Mr. Amos passed away on Thursday, Nov. 30 after a brief illness. He was not only the son of Aflac Principal Founder John Amos but also a longtime member of the company’s board of directors.

Throughout Amos’s career, he served in various leadership roles, most notably as the Alabama/West Florida state sales coordinator, and was inducted into the Aflac Hall of Fame in 2020.

He and his wife of more than 30 years, Wanda J. Amos, have been an active part of the community, owning the local Columbus Cottonmouth hockey team for over 17 years.

Our hearts and prayers go out to the family.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Phillip Carter seized items
Validated gang member arrested on multiple gun, drug charges
Chattahoochee River body recovery
Columbus authorities recover body from Chattahoochee River
Columbus police searching for suspects involved in Claradon Ave. shooting
Two families lose everything in two separate house fires in Chattahoochee Valley
Two families lose everything in two separate house fires in Chattahoochee Valley
Columbus officials searching for missing 19-year-old last seen near Ridgefield Ct.
Columbus officials locate missing 19-year-old last seen near Ridgefield Ct.

Latest News

Columbus RiverCenter set to unveil ‘The Wave’, Gingerbread Village
Columbus RiverCenter set to unveil ‘The Wave’, Gingerbread Village
Lee County Sheriff's Office logo
Lee County Sheriff’s Office set to unveil Bundle Up Boutique
WSFA Holiday Happenings 2023 APP
2023 holiday events across central Alabama
Smiths Station Christmas Tree Lighting flyer
Smiths Station Christmas Tree Lighting rescheduled due to inclement weather