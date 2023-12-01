COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep Columbus Beautiful is preparing to host its Drive-Thru Paper Shredding, Shoe Recycling, and School Uniform Collection event.

Keep Columbus Beautiful set to host paper shredding, clothing collection event (Source: Keep Columbus Beautiful)

The event is slated for Saturday, December 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Services Center on Citizens Way in Columbus.

Individuals are asked to donate gently worn shoes and K-12 uniforms while getting rid of stacks of old papers for shredding. Clothes will be donated to the Sarah Spano Clothing Bank and shoes will be donated to developing countries.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.