Keep Columbus Beautiful set to host paper shredding, clothing collection event

By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep Columbus Beautiful is preparing to host its Drive-Thru Paper Shredding, Shoe Recycling, and School Uniform Collection event.

Keep Columbus Beautiful set to host paper shredding, clothing collection event(Source: Keep Columbus Beautiful)

The event is slated for Saturday, December 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Services Center on Citizens Way in Columbus.

Individuals are asked to donate gently worn shoes and K-12 uniforms while getting rid of stacks of old papers for shredding. Clothes will be donated to the Sarah Spano Clothing Bank and shoes will be donated to developing countries.

