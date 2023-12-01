Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Man arrested on murder charge after shooting his grandfather, officials say

Wiltavious Tamario Wilson
Wiltavious Tamario Wilson(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 31-year-old Wiltavious Tamario Wilson on a murder charge after police say he shot his grandfather during an argument.

According to officials, on November 30, at approximately 11:42 p.m. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service at a residence located on Lee Road 390 in the Beulah community of Lee County about a male subject who had been shot.

Officials say they found 79-year-old Ralph Oneal Wilson dead inside the house. Investigators determined that Wiltavious shot his grandfather during an argument that escalated.

They say deputies recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the crime.

Wiltavious is charged with murder and is currently being held in the Lee County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LCSO at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chattahoochee River body recovery
Columbus authorities recover body from Chattahoochee River
John Shelby Amos II
Longtime member of Aflac’s Board of Directors, John ‘Shelby’ Amos II, passes away at 71
Joshua Phillip Carter seized items
Validated gang member arrested on multiple gun, drug charges
Columbus police searching for suspects involved in Claradon Ave. shooting
Two families lose everything in two separate house fires in Chattahoochee Valley
Two families lose everything in two separate house fires in Chattahoochee Valley

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking...
LIVE: Latest hearings in Donald Trump’s historic Georgia indictment
Interview: Author Adam Frank talks about his new book 'The Little Book of Aliens'
Interview: Sherricka Day, Tabitha Lawhorn talks about the Minding My Business Workship event
Professional sports agent breaks down NIL for Columbus students, parents
Professional sports agent breaks down NIL for Columbus students, parents