Man arrested on murder charge after shooting his grandfather, officials say

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 31-year-old Wiltavious Tamario Wilson on a murder charge after police say he shot his grandfather during an argument.

According to officials, on November 30, at approximately 11:42 p.m. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service at a residence located on Lee Road 390 in the Beulah community of Lee County about a male subject who had been shot.

Officials say they found 79-year-old Ralph Oneal Wilson dead inside the house. Investigators determined that Wiltavious shot his grandfather during an argument that escalated.

They say deputies recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the crime.

Wiltavious is charged with murder and is currently being held in the Lee County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LCSO at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

