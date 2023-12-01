Business Break
Officials identify body recovered from Chattahoochee River in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus authorities have recovered a body from the Chattahoochee River in south Columbus.

According to Fire Chief John Shull, the department received reports of a body spotted in the river around 5 p.m. He says people in a boat saw the body in the water and contacted 911.

Following the call, a water rescue team responded to the scene near Oxbow Meadows and South Lumpkin Road, where a male body was recovered.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 32-year-old Roderick A. Carter. He was pronounced dead just before 6 p.m. as a result of drowning.

