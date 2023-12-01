Professional sports agent breaks down NIL for Columbus students, parents

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In October, the Georgia High School Athletic Association approved for student athletes to be paid for their name, image, and likeness or NIL.

The change created questions for athletes and even their parents - like how they can get sponsorships while avoiding legal trouble or how to balance school.

NIL deals are a big deal, but a professional shared with a small crowd of young athletes and their parents Thursday some of the best practices and even red flags of learning what you can do, how you can do it and when you can do it.

“I think these athletes need it because the worst thing is not knowing,” said Latisha Hill, mother of Carver High School athlete.

Hill stopped by an NIL informational meeting before her son’s basketball game to learn how she can help him with his future.

“I always told my kids before pleasure, always handle business, so this is another way for me to ensure he will learn another life skill he can take with him,” said Hill.

Georgia is the 33rd state to approve NIL. Some believe high schoolers don’t need that kind of responsibility, but a professional NIL educator says otherwise.

“It will help you with scheduling, it will help you with maintaining your grades, and then when you move on to college you now can take NIL and transfer it to the education and business of NIL, so it’s also going to help you find a job,” said Ivory Tabb, Vice President of Talent and Brand with Players Media Group.

NAME: the words by which a student-athlete is distinguished from people

IMAGE: A photograph, drawing, or painting of a student-athlete

LIKENESS: means a sketch, diagram, or other representation of a student-athlete.

Tabb says NIL isn’t just for top performers at their schools..

“NIL is for someone who is social. Let’s say you have a kid on the basketball team and she already has a Tik Tok. Her Tik Tok has a great following that is a kid who does well with NIL because they are already posting content, so now it comes easy.

Tabb adds, “It’s not pay for play meaning no can pay you to come or go to a certain school and then you get NIL. The second biggest thing, your NIL is not based on performance. So let’s say you get a NIL deal, you get hurt or all of a sudden you don’t want to play anymore, you don’t have to give that money back.”

5 TIPS BY TABB:

Academics and athletics come first. Have a clean social media Put your actual name in your social handles. Make sure your school and number are visible on social media. Understand the time and commitment it takes to build your future.

Columbus High School freshman Isaiah Virgil is already working on his future.

“I just started an Instagram and I would like to show my brand on Instagram and let the deals come,” said Virgil.

Here are some of the NIL guidelines, according to the GHSA Law 1.92.

the compensation is not contingent on specific athletic performance or achievement- If you don’t have a good game you can’t have your NIL taken away.

the compensation is not provided as an incentive to enroll or remain enrolled at a specific school- NIL is not pay for play.

the compensation is not provided by the school or any person acting as an agent for the school- No one at the school can pay you

The athlete’s school logo, name or uniforms can’t be used.

the athlete can’t wear school apparel or equipment.

athletes must obey the school district’s policy.

no faculty member may be used.

You can find Ivory Tabb on social media easily, search Ivory Tabb on major platforms; her email is info@ivorytabb.com.

Rocky Marsh was the sponsor of Thursday’s informational meeting.

