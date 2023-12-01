Business Break
Weekend Rain & Storms

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage will be heading back up for Saturday and Sunday, but it won’t be a washout - the best chances will come early Saturday morning before 10 AM, then we will deal with scattered showers and storms through the rest of the evening and night. Look for more rain and storms overnight into early Sunday, and then I think we get a big break in the rain by Sunday afternoon. Be sure to keep track of the rain and storms on our WTVM weather app since there will be so many outdoor things happening this weekend! Next week, we will have some more changes ahead - cloudier skies stick around Monday and Tuesday before we get the sunshine back by the middle and end of the week. highs will stay in the 50s and 60s next week with lows in the 30s and 40s. Taking a sneak peek at next weekend, it appears that all will be well - highs and lows look pretty seasonable with dry conditions in the forecast for now, but we will always have to keep an eye on things that far out in the forecast!

