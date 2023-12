MACON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Flint River Wildcats are GIAA 1A football champions! Flint River beat Robert Toombs Christian Academy, 14-7, on Friday.

Congratulations to the Wildcats, who have won a championship after finishing 5-5 last season. Please see the video player above for Sports Leader 9′s full coverage from Macon.

