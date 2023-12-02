Business Break
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: December 1 scores and highlights

Manchester advances to state championship game
Manchester advances to state championship game(WTVM)
By WTVM Sports Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - State titles and trips to state title games were on the line across west Georgia and east Alabama.

[TAP OR CLICK FOR SCORES AND MATCHUPS]

FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Flint River 14, Robert Toombs Christian 7 [WATCH]
  • Brookstone 24, FPD 44 [WATCH]
  • Schley County 31, Bowdon 35 [WATCH]
  • Telfair County 13, Manchester 35 [WATCH]
  • Savannah Christian 51, Carver 26 [WATCH]
  • Eufaula 0, Gulf Shores 45 [WATCH]

