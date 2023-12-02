HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: December 1 scores and highlights
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - State titles and trips to state title games were on the line across west Georgia and east Alabama.
FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS
- Flint River 14, Robert Toombs Christian 7 [WATCH]
- Brookstone 24, FPD 44 [WATCH]
- Schley County 31, Bowdon 35 [WATCH]
- Telfair County 13, Manchester 35 [WATCH]
- Savannah Christian 51, Carver 26 [WATCH]
- Eufaula 0, Gulf Shores 45 [WATCH]
