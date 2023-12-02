I-185 reopens after multi-vehicle crash on southbound lane

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - I-185 has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash left the southbound lane of traffic closed.

News Leader 9 crews spotted the pile-up just before the exit 10 ramp.

A couple of cars were involved and police and EMS were on the scene.

Officials told us there were injuries, but none were life-threatening.

